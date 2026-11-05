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Inside Grand Rapids’ Cherie Inn, A 1920s Breakfast Spot That Fills Up Every Weekend
6 days ago
Some breakfast places open their doors and hope for a crowd. Others have people waiting before the coffee is even poured. In the East Hills neighborhood of Grand Rapids, Michigan, one small cafe has turned weekend mornings into a local habit that stretches back decades. It sits inside a building that is about a century old, with tin ceilings that have watched generations of families sit down to eat.
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