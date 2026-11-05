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Palmer Square BDC Q3 Income Declines as Portfolio Shrinks
4 days ago
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE: PSBD) reported lower third-quarter investment income and net investment income from a year earlier as sales and repayments exceeded new funding, reducing the size of its portfolio. Net asset value per share nevertheless increased from the previous quarter, while leverage declined and non-accrual investments remained below 0.01% of the portfolio at fair value.