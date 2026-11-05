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Washington DC & Mid-Atlantic People & Company News, week of November 6, 2026
By Jasmine Kilman,5 days ago
St. John Properties, Inc. has promoted Kelly Gallagher to director, lending and Bob George to director, treasury, in the company’s in-house finance department. In her role, Gallagher provides strategic oversight of the company’s loan closing, due diligence, and lender compliance functions for permanent and construction financing. George oversees liquidity management and risk mitigation programs and is involved with capital strategies and maintaining relationships with financial institutions and capital partners.