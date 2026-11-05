undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Irving and the Buccaneers visit Swift and the Bears in a matchup of the NFL’s top rushing teams
By The Associated Press,6 days ago
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson knows a little something about a successful rushing attack. And he’s impressed with Tampa Bay’s ground game. The NFL’s top rushing teams face off when Bucky Irving and Tampa Bay visit D’Andre Swift and Chicago on Sunday night. The Buccaneers are averaging a league-high 168.6 yards on the ground, and the Bears are second at 150.8 yards per game.