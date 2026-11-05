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ARCO Breaks Ground on 355K-SF Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Maryland
By Jasmine Kilman,4 days ago
ARCO Design/Build (ARCO) recently celebrated the groundbreaking of a new 355,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility for Jamison Door Company and its parent company, BMP Group, in Hagerstown, Maryland. The project marks the first phase of a planned 58-acre North American manufacturing campus and represents a significant investment in the region’s manufacturing...
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