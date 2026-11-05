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Election results were mixed
By Don Bellach,3 days ago
Before all the votes were counted, it was already known that a woman would be Governor of Minnesota, a first for the state. On November 3 at 11:08 p.m., the Associated Press called the gubernatorial race and Minnesotans found out who that woman would be. DFL candidate Amy Klobuchar defeated Republican Lisa Demuth earning 55.47% of the vote. The final count showed Klobuchar with 1,569,094 votes to Demuth’s 1,205,788 votes.