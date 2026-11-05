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Home Remodeling Trends: Spending Slows as Cash Remains King
2 days ago
"Annual spending on home improvements and repairs is expected to remain relatively flat through late 2027, according to the latest Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) from the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University," says Harvard. "Year-over-year growth in renovation and repair spending is expected to reach just 1.5 percent by the third quarter."