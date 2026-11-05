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Inside Fashion Designer and Hotelier Sam de Terán’s Beautiful London Home
6 days ago
Step inside the beautiful London home of fashion designer, author, and owner of the iconic Cobblers Cove hotel in Barbados, Sam de Terán. Over the past 25 years, Sam has transformed her London home into a wonderfully layered reflection of her creativity, filled with extraordinary antiques, treasured artwork, and pieces that draw inspiration from her childhood in Spain and travels around the world.