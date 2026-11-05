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USCIS Reports 2.2 Million Immigration Enforcement Actions Since January 2025
By Irungu Thairu,4 days ago
WASHINGTON — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has reported 2.2 million immigration enforcement actions since January 2025, an official tally that measures the scale of the immigration crackdown running through President Donald Trump's second term and now defining the legal environment that Kenyan and other African immigrants in the United States must navigate.