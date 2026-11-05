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Newmark Raises Its Marketing Game with Knicks, Rangers Deal
By Greg Isaacson,5 days ago
Global real estate advisory firm Newmark Group, Inc. has scored a new partnership with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. that will boost the firm’s visibility to millions of basketball and ice hockey fans. Under the partnership, Newmark has been named the Official Commercial Real Estate Partner of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers as well as an Official Partner of the Arena at Madison Square Garden, Midtown Manhattan’s famed indoor venue that serves as the home arena for both teams.