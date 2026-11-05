undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trammell Crow Building 248 McKinney Apartment Units, 3 Hotels
By Mike Boyd,6 days ago
Construction on an 11-building apartment venture will soon be underway in McKinney. The city council approved the apartments as part of a mixed-use development back in June. Community Impact reports that Trammell Crow is heading up the project, which consists of 248 apartment units. The project is going in along Grapevine Mills Parkway. The estimated cost of the apartments is $38 million. The company expects to be done with the multifamily project in early 2028.
1