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Santiago Lions host Trunk or Treat Event
By Mary Nehring,3 days ago
The Santiago Lions had 186 trick or treaters show up for their annual Trunk or Treat event. Despite the light rain, the event was well attended. Youngsters were able to pet miniature donkeys and several friendly dogs (some in costume). Each child received a small pumpkin and a wide selection of candy. Many of the Santiago Lions members got in on the fun by dressing in entertaining costumes. Photo opportunities were also available for children and families.