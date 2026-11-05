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US Apartment Rents Inch Higher in Q3 as Supply Wave Subsides
By Greg Isaacson,5 days ago
CBRE’s latest multifamily research shows an improvement in market fundamentals as U.S. apartment rents grew slightly in the third quarter and new construction continued to slow. Average apartment rents rose by 1% year-over-year and 0.5% quarter-over-quarter to $2,268, the brokerage found. Positive performance in across the Midwest, Northeast and Pacific regions supported rent growth, with San Francisco recording the largest year-over-year jump at 9.4%.