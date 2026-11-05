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Florida People & Companies, November 6, 2026
By Mike Boyd,5 days ago
Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of Sunshine Industrial Center, a 56,597-square-foot, multi-tenant, small-bay warehouse in Clearwater, Florida. The 40-year-old asset sold for $7.35 million. Douglas Mandel, James Defusto, Zach Levine and Cody Hershey of Marcus & Millichap exclusively marketed the property on behalf of the seller, the Geneva Group, and procured the buyer, KW Partners.