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Viva Las Divas! Brings Las Vegas Glamour to Orange County This November
By Pattie Cordova,6 days ago
Looking for a fabulous night out in Orange County? Get ready for glitter, glamour, iconic music, and jaw-dropping performances as Viva Las Divas!. Whether you’re planning a girls’ night out, a fun date night, or just looking for something different to do in Orange County, this spectacular drag production promises an unforgettable evening inspired by the legendary entertainment of the Las Vegas Strip.