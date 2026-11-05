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SCHOOL DAY GAME UPCOMING FOR GRIFFINS
By Andrew Streitel,5 days ago
Time: 11 a.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 10 a.m. for the general public, 9:45 a.m. for season-ticket holders). 25th Annual School Day Game presented by Corewell Health: The day’s educational experience begins at 10 a.m. followed by the game at 11 a.m. The educational portion of this year’s event will prominently feature STEM exhibits. Some incredible West Michigan organizations and partners will also be in attendance, such as the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, Bricks 4 Kids and Mission Design & Automation. Click here to register your school group for this can’t-miss opportunity.