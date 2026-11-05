undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NSP: Informing parents of explicit online content
5 days ago
The Nebraska State Patrol is launching an effort to provide critical information to parents about potential cases of children sharing explicit content online. The NSP Technical Crimes Unit (TCU) serves as a central repository for Nebraska-based cyber tipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The number of reports has increased significantly in recent years. Nebraska is projected to receive more than 7,000 cybertips in 2026.