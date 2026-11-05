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NH News Briefs 11-5-2026
By Mike Pomp,3 days ago
The numbers are in, and they show a record high turnout in New Hampshire for the midterm elections. The Secretary of State’s office says more than 641-thousand people cast their ballots on Election Day. That’s an increase of about 15-thousand from the 2022 midterms and is over 60-thousand higher than 2018. Other than a man arrested for allegedly assaulting someone at a polling location in Laconia, there were no major issues reported.