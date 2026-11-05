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Some of Virginia’s congressional delegation could hold powerful positions in the new Congress
By Michael Pope,4 days ago
Senator Mark Warner is in line to become chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Congressman Bobby Scott may be returning as chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee. Mark Rozell is dean of the Schar School at George Mason University, and he says committee chairmen have an outsized influence on Capitol Hill.