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Top Democrats call to rein in AI buildout after midterms sweep: 'National data center moratorium now'
By Davis Giangiulio@in/davis-giangiulio@GiangiulioDavis,6 days ago
Democrats' big victory in the 2026 U.S. midterm elections has some of its top leaders calling for restrictions on data centers and the artificial intelligence build-out. Many Democrats campaigned across the country against data centers, and voters who said the issue was top of mind overwhelmingly backed the party on Tuesday.
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