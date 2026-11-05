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First-time homebuyers remain scarce, but a record share of them pay all cash
By Jennifer Ludden,3 days ago
The share of first-time homebuyers remains at a near-record low of 22% as a housing shortage and high prices sideline many, according to a new report by the National Association of Realtors. But those who are managing to buy are older and wealthier than in the past, and 1 in 10 paid all cash, a record high since such data was collected starting in 2003.