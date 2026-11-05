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Fool Night Anime Reveals Theme Songs and Additional Cast Members
By Saras Rajpal,5 days ago
Bandai Namco Filmworks has revealed the theme songs and further cast members for the Fool Night anime. The anime will debut on Netflix on November 26. The band Tempalay performs the theme song, “Shake! spit out.” Nowlu performs the ending theme song “Iki” (Breath). The new cast includes Shion Wakayama as Sumi Matsuno, the late Hiroshi Tsuchida as Ken Hikasa, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Nishi, Sayaka Senbongi as Meg Okumura, and Yumiko Kobayashi as Ivy. They join the following main cast: