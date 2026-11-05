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How Sam Reinhart Evolved Into One Of The Florida Panthers' Most Important Players
By Adam Proteau,5 days ago
In his initial days as an up-and-coming NHLer with the Buffalo Sabres, Sam Reinhart carried the weight of being the second-overall pick in 2014. It wasn't as if Reinhart's rookie season in Buffalo was a failure; he posted 23 goals and 42 points in 79 games, and his point total eventually grew as high as 65 points in 82 games in 2018-19.