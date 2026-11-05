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Wyoming woman dies in morning rollover near Gillette Oct. 24
By Garrett Grochowski,6 days ago
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A 25-year-old Wyoming woman was killed near Gillette on Oct. 24 after failing to negotiate a curve in the road and rolling the vehicle. The deceased has been identified as Abbie Melling. She was driving west on Bypass Road in a Toyota RAV4 approaching the Highway 59 intersection at 7:05 a.m. Investigators said she failed to negotiate the turn, exited the road and rolled the vehicle.