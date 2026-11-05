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Huskies advance to semi-final game
3 days ago
The Huskies hosted Hanna-Elk Mountain in the first round of State Football playoffs on Friday. Burlington won with a final score of 58 to 6. “Playoffs are special. It’s win or go home and anytime you are able to play on your home field, it’s a huge advantage,” said Coach Trent Aagard. “We have only played HEM twice in my coaching tenure. Both playoffs and both a 1-4 matchup. Last time we were the four seed and were able to pull off the upset, so that is kind of cool. HEM had some big physical guys, and it was a good win for us.”