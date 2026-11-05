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OABA 2027 Industry Conference to Spotlight Innovation, Industry Insights and Connections
By Ohio AgriBusiness Association,6 days ago
The Ohio AgriBusiness Association will bring together professionals from across the state for education, collaboration, and networking at its annual Industry Conference, January 26-27, 2027, at the Hilton Columbus at Easton. The 2027 conference will focus on the ideas, advancements and partnerships shaping the future of agribusiness, offering attendees opportunities...