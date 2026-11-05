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Shield to Acquire Echodyne in $5.3 Billion Deal, Adding Radar and Counter-UAS Business
By Inside Unmanned Systems,5 days ago
Shield, the defense technology company behind the Hivemind autonomy software and the V-BAT and X-BAT aircraft, said Nov. 5 that it has agreed to acquire radar maker Echodyne in a transaction valued at $5.3 billion. Shield is also raising $2.5 billion, including a $1 billion Series H round at a $28.8 billion post-money valuation. The acquisition is expected to close in early 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.