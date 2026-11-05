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NBA 2K27 Arcade Edition Now Available on Apple Arcade
By Editorial,5 days ago
The NBA 2K27 Arcade Edition is now available on Apple Arcade, bringing the latest installment to the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV set-top box. The WNBA makes its debut alongside accelerated MyCAREER progression and an expanded neighborhood, exclusively on Apple’s game streaming service. NBA 2K27 Arcade Edition introduces all 15 WNBA teams and 180 active WNBA players in Quick Match and Blacktop, faster MyCAREER progression with an 80 OVR rookie starting point and 12 strategic matchups, and an expanded Neighborhood featuring the Center Terminal, Gym, Barbershop, and Tattoo Studio.