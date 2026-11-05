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Anthropic is reportedly rapidly accelerating AI development amid slowdown calls
By AP via Scripps News Group,6 days ago
Anthropic is developing its artificial intelligence systems around twice as quickly as it was a year ago amid the CEO's calls to slow down the technology's pace of improvement, according to an analysis released Thursday by an independent monitoring group. Anthropic invited researchers from the Berkeley, California-based nonprofit, Model Evaluation...