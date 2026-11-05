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Apple posts first public betas of iOS 27.3, iPadOS 27.3, macOS Golden Gate 27.3, tvOS 27.3 watchOS 27.3
By Dennis Sellers,5 days ago
Apple has posted the first public betas of iOS 27.3, iPadOS 27.3, macOS Golden Gate 27.3, tvOS 27.3, and watchOS 27.3. Public betas are available on Apple’s Beta Software Program website. Just remember that beta software is unfinished software, so proceed with care. Apple does public betas in order to increase the size of the pool of testers. The tech giant recommends keeping back-ups of your files before installing a public beta.