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L.A. City Measure HLA Improvements: Still Only 300 Feet, But It’s Complicated
By Joe Linton,6 days ago
(Disclaimer note: I, Streetsblog Editor Joe Linton, do not claim to be a neutral observer here. Outside of my Streetsblog reporting, I have repeatedly challenged the city’s Measure HLA inaction. I am fighting for HLA in court and at the Board of Public Works. I don’t have an financial stake in this, but I am an interested party in Measure HLA matters.)
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