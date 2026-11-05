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Eastern Florida State College Names Dr. Mark Rendell Vice President of Workforce Education
6 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College has appointed longtime education leader and current Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Rendell as its new Vice President of Workforce Education, bringing more than three decades of educational leadership experience to one of the College’s most strategically important areas.
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