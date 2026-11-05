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Nonprofit sues to stop sinking of the SS United States
By Pensacola News Journal,6 days ago
A nonprofit conservation group is suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Okaloosa County to stop the sinking of the SS United States. The SS United States Preservation Foundation Inc. and its co-founder, Steven R. Perry, have asked a federal court to halt the planned tow and sinking of the SS United States, alleging that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved the project without adequately examining environmental risks or complying with historic preservation requirements.