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John Deere Reaffirms Commitment to U.S. Manufacturing and Long-Term Competitiveness
By DeereCo.,6 days ago
John Deere has announced steps designed to strengthen its U.S. manufacturing operations and continue positioning the company for long-term growth. The changes reaffirm Deere’s commitment to U.S. manufacturing by aligning production capacity with regional customer demand and advanced manufacturing capabilities. By concentrating investments in modern, high-use facilities, Deere intends to preserve and expand critical U.S. manufacturing capabilities, enhance competitiveness, support American manufacturing jobs, and maintain its ability to invest through business cycles while continuing to serve customers well into the future.