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Frank R. Blomker, 73, of Fenton
6 days ago
Frank R. Blomker, 73, of Fenton died on Oct. 20, 2026. Mr. Blomker loved Elvis Presley and in June, he was able to go to Graceland, which was his dream. He enjoyed listening to KSHE-95, drinking his Busch Light and doing jigsaw puzzles and word searches. He enjoyed life and the best times were riding bikes with his best friend, Joe Rainwater. Born on June 19, 1953, he was the son of the late Frank and Delores (Scrivner) Blomker.