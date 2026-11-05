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State reports nearly 70 rescues as southeast Tennessee responds to severe flooding. Here’s what we know
By Caleb Wethington,4 days ago
Tennessee emergency teams have completed 68 rescues during flooding in Polk County, and the county has declared a state of emergency, according to TEMA. Flooding has displaced residents, affected roads and prompted a mandatory water-conservation notice in Copperhill. Earlier Thursday, Tennessee National Guard crews were conducting aerial rescues in the area.