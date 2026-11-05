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Stockton Parks and Little Manila Rising Invite Volunteers to Plant 1,000 Trees
By Caravan News,4 days ago
Stockton's tree canopy is about to get a lot bigger, and county parks officials want residents to help plant it. San Joaquin County Parks & Recreation and Little Manila Rising are inviting volunteers to two free tree-planting days this month, the opening events in a four-year effort to add more than 1,000 trees to the city's community parks.
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