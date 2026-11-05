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Enjoy the festive season at Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square
6 days ago
The Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square returns to downtown Los Angeles from Thursday, Nov. 12, through Sunday, Jan. 3. Open seasonally, the Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square has brought winter fun to Los Angeles. At 7,200 square feet, it is among the city’s largest outdoor rinks, offering visitors professional-quality ice for skating and entertainment, and welcoming more than 45,000 skaters and 221,000 spectators annually.