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Opportunities to Give and Serve
6 days ago
Join the Isanti-Chisago County Star in helping fill our food shelf this holiday season. From Nov. 2 to Dec. 11 donate a non-perishable food item at our office 930 Cleveland St. S Cambridge or one of our partner locations: Empire Insurance 6063 Main St. Suite A, North Branch; Scout and Morgan Books 114 Buchanan St N, Cambridge; and Sota Girls 108 Main St E ste 300, Isanti. Cash donations are also accepted.