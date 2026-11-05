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Kakao Games Head of Business: "We Won't Stop Real-Money Trading in World of Dokkaebi"
By Doohyun "Biit" Lee,5 days ago
Cha Myeong-soo, Head of Business at Kakao Games, stated during a community live stream for 'World of Dokkaebi' on November 5 that the company would not block so-called 'ssal-meok' (real-money trading) players. The core message is that while multi-accounts, item farms, and accounts originating from overseas will be strictly prohibited, players who sell items while playing and enjoying the game will not face sanctions. By publicly addressing real-money trading between players, Kakao Games effectively shifted its enforcement policy focus from "whether trading occurs" to "who is earning, and how."