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New Data Shows Voters Rebuked Costly Executive Tariffs in Senate Elections
By Our Writers,6 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC — Seven of the nine states with both Senate elections and the highest tariff cost-per-household elected Democrats this midterm cycle, according to new analysis released Thursday by Bryan Riley at National Taxpayers Union. Democrats won Senate races in Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Rhode Island, South Carolina,...
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