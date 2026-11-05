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Nexon Unveils Gameplay Footage for 'TEMPPAL: OVERGEARED'
By Soojin "Eonn" Kim,4 days ago
'TEMPPAL: OVERGEARED', developed by Gray Games and published by Nexon, has released actual gameplay footage. TEMPPAL: OVERGEARED is a new MMORPG under development based on the web novel and webtoon IP 'Overgeared'. The original work depicts the adventures of protagonist Shin Young-woo in the virtual reality game Satisfy, accumulating a combined 1.3 billion views across its web novel and webtoon adaptations.