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"No Hits Other Than GTA 6?" ...Us? (Owning RDR2, NBA 2K)
By Seungjin "Looa" Kang,5 days ago
Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick pushed back when asked if the company had enough hits outside of GTA 6, telling the interviewer to "examine the facts." Pointing out that Take-Two has 15 franchises with individual releases selling over 5 million units, he rattled off titles including NBA 2K and Red Dead Redemption. In particular, his bewildered expression upon hearing the question went viral online.