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Arc System Works America sets DAMON and BABY physical release for February 18th
By Inven Global Team,5 days ago
Arc System Works America has announced a physical release of DAMON and BABY: Rise of the Oracle for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 (PS5), set for February 18th 2027. According to a release, the packaged version is a re-release of DAMON and BABY with a new RISE OF THE ORACLE story chapter and quality-of-life improvements. Digital owners get that chapter as a free update the same day. Nintendo Switch players can download a free Upgrade Pack for the Nintendo Switch 2 edition. The official game page and a Dropbox press kit are linked from the announcement. Arc System Works America sent the alert through DKC on November 5th 2026.