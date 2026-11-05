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Nexon's New MMORPG 'Overgeared' Launches November 26
By Soojin "Eonn" Kim,4 days ago
Nexon's new MMORPG 'Overgeared' will officially launch at midnight on November 26. Overgeared announced its official release date during its 'Over World' online showcase held on November 5. The game adapts core elements of the original work into an MMORPG format, featuring gear-centric progression, distinct combat, and both cooperation and competition among players.