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Date Everything! passes one million copies sold, Sassy Chap Games says
By Inven Global Team,5 days ago
Sassy Chap Games has announced that Date Everything!, its dating simulator published by team17, has sold more than one million copies worldwide since it launched in June 2025. According to a release, the studio will mark the milestone with a charity livestream for The Trevor Project and Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières). It runs on November 18th from 6 to 9 PM PT, on the game's official Instagram, TikTok and Twitch channels.