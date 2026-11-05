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With Eve Anywhere: 'Stellar Blade' Launches on Nintendo Switch 2
By Soojin "Eonn" Kim,5 days ago
Shift Up's Stellar Blade officially launched on Nintendo Switch 2 on the 6th. A special live-action trailer commemorating the release was also unveiled. 'Stellar Blade Complete Edition' brings the title, previously released on PS5 and PC, to Nintendo Switch 2. It features optimizations tailored for Nintendo Switch 2, allowing players to enjoy the game in handheld mode as well as docked mode connected to a TV. It also supports Nintendo Switch 2-exclusive control features utilizing Joy-Con 2 motion controls.
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