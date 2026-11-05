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Baptist Memorial Hospital-Paragould designated Arkansas Stroke Ready Hospital
By K8 Newsdesk,6 days ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -Baptist Memorial Hospital-Paragould has been designated an Arkansas Stroke Ready Hospital by the Arkansas Department of Health, which recognizes hospitals that meet state standards for timely stroke care. The standards include emergency evaluation, stroke assessment and treatment, use of telemedicine when appropriate and coordination with emergency medical...
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