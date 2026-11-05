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Gloria Ann Schultz
By Nathan Streed,6 days ago
Gloria Ann Schultz, 90, formerly of Britton, SD, died Wednesday, November 4th at Country Manor in Sartell. Her memorial service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 14th at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. Burial will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 21st at Britton Cemetery in Britton, SD. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson & Johnson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.