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Loaded Potato Bite Cups
By Kai GraysonCaterina Cosentino,5 days ago
Loaded Potato Bite Cups are the ultimate easy appetizer — crispy waffle fry shells baked right in a muffin tin and filled with melted cheddar, smoky bacon, cool sour cream, and fresh chives. They come together with just a handful of ingredients and almost no prep, making them perfect for game day spreads, holiday parties, or any time you need a crowd-pleasing snack fast. Think of them as a loaded baked potato in handheld, two-bite form — cheesy, savory, and impossible to eat just one.